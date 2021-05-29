Green Bay schools set up COVID-19 vaccination clinics

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public School District is encouraging staff, parents and students over 12 to take advantage of COVID-19 vaccine clinics. To make it even easier, the district is partnering with Prevea Health to hold vaccination clinics at schools on the east and west sides of Green Bay.

The clinic at Edison Middle School, 442 Alpine Dr., is next Wednesday, June 2, from 12 P.M. to 8 P.M., with a follow-up clinic for the second dose on Wednesday, June 23.

The clinic at West High School, 966 Shawano Ave., is a week later on Wednesday, June 9, from 12 to 8 P.M. Parking is available in the east lot. A follow-up clinic to receive the second dose is Wednesday, June 30.

There’s limited availability for walk-ins. Appointments are recommended at myprevea.com or by calling 1-833-344-4373 (you’ll need to set up a MyPrevea account but you don’t need to be a patient the Prevea health system). Anyone coming to the vaccination clinic must wear a mask. If you have insurance, bring your card; you will not be charged or billed for the vaccine.

The clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine, the only one approved so far for children 12 to 15 years old. Children under 12 aren’t eligible; no vaccine is approved for that age group.

For children ages 12 to 15, a parent or guardian needs to be present for both doses. Children 16 or 17 must have a parent/guardian present or a consent form signed by a parent or guardian for each dose.

The state health department reported May 28 that 18% of Wisconsin’s kids ages 12 to 15 already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, just two weeks after kids their age became eligible; the first ones will be eligible for their second dose next week.

Vaccinations were opened up to kids 16 and 17 almost two months ago, on April 5. Since then, almost 1 in 3 (32.0%) received at least one shot, and almost 1 in 4 (23.7%) is fully vaccinated.

