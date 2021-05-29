FROST FOR SOME TONIGHT... WARMER ON SUNDAY

Skies should stay mainly clear tonight, and temperatures will cool quickly. Northern areas can expect frost to develop... so anyone north of Green Bay to Shawano should protect their cold sensitive plants. To the south, lows will range from the upper 30s into the lower 40s and frost should not develop.

We’ll begin Sunday mostly sunny, but more clouds will build through the day. By the late afternoon, spotty showers could pop up... mainly across the Northwoods. Temperatures should rise into the upper half of the 60s. Memorial Day should be milder in the morning with lows in the upper 40s, and will be a warmer afternoon with highs into the 70s. It will be a comfortable day with low humidity, but afternoon storms will develop. Storms should pop up first across the Northwoods and then track southward through the evening. Some storms could be strong, so make sure you have a way of receiving weather alerts.

Temperatures continue to trend warmer through the upcoming week. Our best chance for rain looks to be the afternoon storm threat on Memorial Day. A spotty shower may impact southern areas on Tuesday, but most should be dry. Highs will get into the mid 70s Tuesday and again on Wednesday. Next weekend looks even warmer... and muggier too. Highs should get back into the 80s with lows staying in the 60s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

MEMORIAL DAY: SSW 5-15 KTS 0-2′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cold. Patchy frost across the Northwoods. LOW: 39 (mid 30s NORTH)

SUNDAY: Early sunshine, then increasing clouds. Stray PM shower north? HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

MEMORIAL DAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Scattered PM storms... highest chances NORTH. HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A stray shower SOUTH? HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. A stray shower possible. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Turning mostly cloudy with PM showers developing. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, and feeling muggier. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Hot, humid, and mostly sunny. HIGH: 88

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.