Chilly start to Memorial Day weekend, Rhinelander breaks overnight low temperature record

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Temperatures across the state of Wisconsin dipped below 40 degrees during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday, making it a cool start to the holiday weekend which traditionally marks the beginning of the summer season.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Green Bay, temperatures dropped as low as 25 degrees, with one of the warmer spots being Oshkosh at 45 degrees.

The NWS adds the City of Rhinelander broke its record low temperature due to the unseasonably cold air.

The city’s previous record of 30 degrees was set in 1965. The new record is now 26 degrees.

Frost is possible again Saturday night to the far north, so make sure to cover or bring in sensitive plants.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for several counties in the Action 2 News viewing area. CLICK HERE for a list of advisories.

CLICK HERE for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather team.

A frigid start to the Memorial Day weekend! I am sure many campers are feeling the chill right now. The good news is a warming trend is on the way later this weekend. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/4a5JGemmDM — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) May 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.