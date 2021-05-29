Boy Scouts to use brat fry proceeds to attend camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay Boy Scout troop took advantage of Saturday’s weather to hold a fundraiser in the area.

Scout members from troop 1193 set up camp in front of Festival Foods in Bellevue for a brat fry.

The boys operated the stand themselves, while also collecting money, which will help the group attend a Scouts Camp in Mountain, Wisconsin.

“We basically try to serve low income areas, and we know a lot of times the parents can’t write out the checks for the different scouting activities and uniforms, so we do a lot of fundraising,” said Curtis Lewis, the Scout Master of Troop 1193.

Lewis adds the experience teaches children customer service skills, as well as how to operate a business.

