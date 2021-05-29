Boy Scouts to use brat fry proceeds to attend camp
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay Boy Scout troop took advantage of Saturday’s weather to hold a fundraiser in the area.
Scout members from troop 1193 set up camp in front of Festival Foods in Bellevue for a brat fry.
The boys operated the stand themselves, while also collecting money, which will help the group attend a Scouts Camp in Mountain, Wisconsin.
“We basically try to serve low income areas, and we know a lot of times the parents can’t write out the checks for the different scouting activities and uniforms, so we do a lot of fundraising,” said Curtis Lewis, the Scout Master of Troop 1193.
Lewis adds the experience teaches children customer service skills, as well as how to operate a business.
