Advertisement

Boy Scouts to use brat fry proceeds to attend camp

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay Boy Scout troop took advantage of Saturday’s weather to hold a fundraiser in the area.

Scout members from troop 1193 set up camp in front of Festival Foods in Bellevue for a brat fry.

The boys operated the stand themselves, while also collecting money, which will help the group attend a Scouts Camp in Mountain, Wisconsin.

“We basically try to serve low income areas, and we know a lot of times the parents can’t write out the checks for the different scouting activities and uniforms, so we do a lot of fundraising,” said Curtis Lewis, the Scout Master of Troop 1193.

Lewis adds the experience teaches children customer service skills, as well as how to operate a business.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Jartz and Cruz Medina (insert) have both been caught short by adjustable chairs on live TV.
What’s the deal with the chairs at WBAY?
Police lights
COMPLAINT: Shawano County campground owner charged with felonies in high speed chase
Fire near Danz Avenue in Green Bay
1 injured, 4 displaced after mobile home fire Saturday in Green Bay
Coronavirus generic
Wisconsin Hospital Association reports decrease of COVID-19 patients
Street, road, generic
Sheriff’s office: Several hurt after driver runs stop sign in Sheboygan County

Latest News

Strong storms possible on Memorial Day!
First Alert Forecast: A bit warmer today, even warmer for Memorial Day!
Return to Washington Street for Green Bay's Saturday Farmers Market
First Saturday Farmers Market of the year
Winners collect their medals at the finish line
Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge returns
Boy Scouts to use brat fry proceeds to attend camp
Boy Scouts to use brat fry proceeds to attend camp