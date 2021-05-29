Action 2 News guide to Northeast Wisconsin Memorial Day events

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Communities across the region are holding Memorial Day events to honor the military members who died while in service to our country.

Action 2 News has created a list of events being held in Northeast Wisconsin on Memorial Day. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has ordered the U.S. and Wisconsin flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to 12 p.m. on May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.

APPLETON: Memorial Day parade begins at 10 a.m.

APPLETON: Silent Homage Processional at the Outagamie County Administration Building at 10 a.m.

APPLETON : Second Annual Appleton Cemetery Veteran Salute Tour - will include stops at Riverside Cemetery (12 p.m.) American Legion plot inside Riverside Cemetery at 12:15 p.m., Moses Montefiore Cemetery at 12:45 p.m., Highland Memorial Park at 1:15 p.m. and St. Mary Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

APPLETON: Fleet Farm Salutes Taps Across America at 2;30 p.m.

DE PERE: Memorial Day Veteran Salute at Voyager Park at 1 p.m.

GREEN BAY: Memorial Day Remembrance Program at Fort Howard Memorial Park at 11 a.m..

GREEN BAY: Free admission to Green Bay Botanical Gardens for military personnel and veterans

HOWARD: Duck Creek V.F.W. Post 7534 Memorial Day Parade at 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion Cook Fuller Post from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

KAUKAUNA: Memorial Day Ceremony at Kaukauna Veterans Memorial Park from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

KIMBERLY: Memorial Day ceremony at Sunset Park at 6 p.m.

MENASHA: Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial on Main Street scheduled for 8 a.m. followed by a parade at 9 a.m. A graveside ceremony will be held at Neenah’s Oak Hill cemetery following the 9 a.m. parade. Car show and brat fry will be held at Lucky Dogz until 3 p.m. in Neenah.

NEENAH: Memorial Day parade begins at 9 a.m. in Menasha on Milwaukee Street and ends on Neenah’s Main Street.

OSHKOSH: Sons of the American Legion SAL Squadron 70 Brat Fry fundraiser for programs and scholarships from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

SHERWOOD - Parade begins at intersection of Veterans Avenue and Military Road at 9:15 a.m.; Memorial program held afterwards at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

