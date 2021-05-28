Wisconsinites get 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin set a new high mark in the campaign to vaccinate the population against COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Five million doses have now gone exclusively to Wisconsinites.

The state passed the 5 million dose milestone last week, on May 22, but some of those doses went to people from out-of-state, such as people who work in Wisconsin or live near the state line. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Friday that 5,009,106 doses have gone into the arms of Wisconsin residents.

A total 2,766,155 Wisconsin residents have now received at least one shot in the arm, or 47.5% of the population. Out of that, 2,427,513 residents are fully vaccinated, which is 41.7%.

Including people from outside the state, vaccinators have administered 5,129,226 doses here. The majority were the Pfizer vaccine, at 2,768,312 doses, trailed distantly by the Moderna vaccine with 2,154,625 doses. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one shot to be completed vaccinated, went to 206,109 people.

Vaccination numbers saw more sluggish growth in Friday’s n Friday’s report than in recent days, perhaps a sign of the upcoming holiday weekend. This is true for most counties, with the exceptions of Shawano, Menominee and Florence counties (county updates appear later in this article). It was also true among most ages. Twelve- to 15-year-olds continued to lead all age groups in vaccinations as a percentage of their population.

Vaccinations by age group (and change from the day before)

12-15: 18.0% received a dose (+0.7)/0.0% completed (none eligible for a second dose before June 3)

16-17: 31.9% received a dose (+0.2)/23.7% completed (+0.2)

18-24: 37.6% received a dose (+0.2)/30.7% completed (+0.2)

25-34: 43.6% received a dose (+0.1)/37.3% completed (+0.3)

35-44: 52.0% received a dose (+0.2)/45.3% completed (+0.2)

45-54: 54.1% received a dose (+0.2)/47.6% completed (+0.2)

55-64: 64.9% received a dose (+0.1)/58.4% completed (+0.3)

65+: 83.1% received a dose (+0.1)/79.0% completed (+0.1)

Vaccinations by gender

Female: 50.7% received a dose (+0.1)/44.9% completed (+0.1)

Male: 43.7% received a dose (+0.2)/37.9% completed (+0.2)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday it’s discontinuing coronavirus reports on weekends. As we end this week, the state added 13 people to the COVID-19 death toll, but only 4 of those deaths occurred in the past 30 days. Based only on recent deaths, the DHS says the state is averaging 3 deaths per day over the past 7 days.

While some argue to us it’s misleading to report deaths that aren’t recent, those were lives lost at some point during the pandemic, and the total number of lives lost is now 7,053. By our calculations, 1.16% of all known coronavirus cases resulted in death, a slight increase after two weeks at 1.15%.

As new cases decline, each death carries more weight in that metric. According to the DHS’s new dashboard for its coronavirus summary, there were 222 new coronavirus cases identified in 49 counties. However, the total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic reached Wisconsin rose to 609,787, which we find to be 226 more cases than Thursday afternoon’s report. Any way you cut it, it’s the fourth-smallest increase in two weeks.

The 7-day average of the positivity rate, measured as a percentage of all COVID-19 tests, declined from 2.3% to 2.1% on Friday. Health officials like to see that metric below 3.0% to consider the spread of the virus is being managed. Nevertheless, the DHS cautions that Thursday the spread of the virus was high in 63 counties and very high in 2 northwestern Wisconsin counties.

We no longer have daily hospital admission numbers from the state. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Friday 229 people are in hospitals around the state being treated for COVID-19. Seventy-eight of them are in intensive care. That’s 8 more in ICU since Thursday but just 2 more patients overall. The 13 hospitals serving the Fox Valley region are treating 11 patients -- 2 fewer than yesterday; there is still 1 in ICU. The Northeast Wisconsin region’s 10 hospitals have 21 COVID-19 patients, 3 more than Thursday, including 5 still in ICU.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION PROGRESS

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous day) Completed % of population (change from previous day) Brown (264,542) (NE) 46.9% (+0.1) 42.2% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 42.4% (+0.1) 37.6% (+0.2) Dodge (87,839) 38.0% (+0.1) 33.8% (+0.2) Door (27,668) (NE) 63.3% (+0.1) 58.3% (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 40.5% (+0.1) 35.8% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 40.1% (+0.1) 37.7% (+0.2) Florence (4,295) (NE) 41.8% (+0.5) 39.2% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 41.2% (+0.1) 37.4% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 39.4% (+0.1) 36.6% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 44.7% (+0.2) 40.6% (+0.2) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 39.2% (+0.0) 35.7% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 49.1% (+0.5) 43.2% (+0.5) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 39.7% (+0.1) 36.9% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 46.4% (+0.2) 40.6% (+0.3) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 39.7% (+5.1) 36.9% (+5.6) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 45.9% (+0.1) 40.3% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 39.9% (+0.2) 35.6% (+0.2) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 32.7% (+0.1) 30.4% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 44.7% (+0.3) 39.6% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 217,552 (45.9%) (+0.1) 197,327 (41.6%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 237,709 (43.2%) (+0.1) 210,676 (38.3%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,766,155 (47.5%) (+0.1) 2,427,513 (41.7%) (+0.2)

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,758 cases (13 deaths)

Ashland – 1,287 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Barron – 5,865 cases (+3) (82 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,159 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,799 cases (+8) (245 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,373 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,422 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,831 cases (51 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,468 cases (+2) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,286 cases (+2) (60 deaths)

Columbia – 5,503 cases (+4) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,733 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Dane – 45,008 (+13) (309 deaths)

Dodge – 11,956 cases (+5) (170 deaths) (+1)

Door – 2,622 cases (23 deaths)

Douglas – 4,130 cases (+13) (40 deaths)

Dunn – 4,683 cases (33 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,593 cases (+2) (108 deaths)

Florence - 451 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,544 cases (+7) (113 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 962 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,949 cases (+2) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,519 cases (19 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,600 cases (+4) (19 deaths)

Iowa - 2,053 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Iron - 581 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,646 cases (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,442 cases (+3) (110 deaths)

Juneau - 3,213 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,870 cases (+7) (310 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,363 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (27 deaths) (+1)

La Crosse – 12,809 cases (cases revised -5 by state) (87 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,575 cases (9 deaths)

Langlade - 2,019 cases (+2) (33 deaths) (+1)

Lincoln – 3,067 cases (64 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,632 cases (+7) (72 deaths) (+1)

Marathon – 14,820 cases (+3) (188 deaths)

Marinette - 4,222 cases (+3) (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,394 cases (+3) (23 deaths)

Menominee – 804 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 106,927 (+36) (1,332 deaths) (+1)

Monroe – 4,612 cases (+10) (39 deaths)

Oconto – 4,506 cases (+1) (58 deaths)

Oneida - 3,653 cases (+2) (72 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,779 cases (+2) (209 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,254 cases (+1) (91 deaths)

Pepin – 863 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 4,005 cases (37 deaths)

Polk – 4,659 cases (+8) (52 deaths)

Portage – 6,828 cases (+2) (68 deaths)

Price – 1,240 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Racine – 22,051 cases (+12) (355 deaths)

Richland - 1,321 cases (+3) (16 deaths)

Rock – 16,328 cases (+13) (176 deaths)

Rusk - 1,372 cases (+4) (17 deaths)

Sauk – 5,930 cases (+1) (49 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,733 cases (+3) (26 deaths)

Shawano – 4,736 cases (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,827 cases (+3) (145 deaths)

St. Croix – 8,049 cases (+8) (59 deaths) (+1)

Taylor - 1,893 cases (+4) (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,558 cases (+0) (43 deaths) (+1)

Vernon – 1,945 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,282 cases (+3) (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,551 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (141 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 1,489 cases (21 deaths)

Washington – 14,792 cases (+6) (158 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha – 44,032 cases (+9) (549 deaths) (+3)

Waupaca – 4,924 cases (120 deaths)

Waushara – 2,196 cases (+1) (34 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,286 cases (cases revised -2 by state) (198 deaths)

Wood – 7,155 cases (+1) (80 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 321 cases (2 deaths)

Baraga - 684 cases (+6) (37 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,077 cases (28 deaths)

Delta – 3,337 cases (+3) (75 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,396 cases (59 deaths)

Gogebic - 1,038 cases (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,520 cases (+1) (34 deaths)

Iron – 983 cases (+1) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 144 cases (+1) (1 death)

Luce – 218 cases (3 deaths)

Mackinac - 452 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 4,247 cases (+4) (60 deaths)

Menominee - 1,788 cases (41 deaths)

Ontonagon – 417 cases (+2) (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 350 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.