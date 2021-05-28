Two suffer significant injuries in Green Bay shooting, “vehicular assault”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person was shot and another was hit by a car on Green Bay’s east side Thursday night.

At 10:13 p.m., police responded to the area of Acme Street and University Avenue for a report of “shots fired and a vehicular assault.”

Police found a person who had been hit by a vehicle. Officers say the person suffered a “significant injury.”

Another person showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds. Police determined that person had been involved in the incident at Acme and University.

Police say both people have significant injuries that are not life threatening. They’re being treated at a local hospital.

“All subjects involved in this incident are known to each other and there is no active threat to the community related to this incident,” police say.

No names were released.

Investigators say they plan to refer charges to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.