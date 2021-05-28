Advertisement

Sheriff’s office: Several hurt after driver runs stop sign in Sheboygan County

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
RHINE, Wis. (WBAY) - Several people went to the hospital, one with serious injuries, after deputies say a driver went through a stop sign in Sheboygan County’s Town of Rhine.

Dispatchers received 911 calls at 4:39 Friday afternoon about the crash at the intersection of county roads AP and C.

Deputies say a vehicle going east on C and failed to stop for the marked intersection and collided with a vehicle on AP.

The driver of the vehicle on AP, who was alone, was trapped in the wreckage. Their injuries were described as severe, and the driver was airlifted to a hospital once they were freed.

People in the other vehicle, the one that went past the stop sign, were transported to a hospital by ambulance. Deputies believe their injuries may be minor.

The sheriff’s department was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol; Elkhart Lake and Glenbeulah first responders; Plymouth police; Theda Star; and Plymouth Fire Department and Orange Cross ambulances.

