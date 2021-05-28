Advertisement

Republicans vote to end 8-year U.W. tuition freeze

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay student union
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay student union
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Legislature’s Republican-led budget committee has voted to end a University of Wisconsin tuition freeze that has been in place for eight years and long been a GOP priority that had bipartisan support.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed extending the tuition freeze in his budget proposal, along with spending $190 million more on higher education.

But the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee went in a different direction Thursday, ending the tuition freeze and adding just $21 million in state funding.

University leaders for years have criticized the tuition freeze, saying it makes it hard to fund the university and threatens educational quality.

