Republicans, U.W. clash over abortion ban bill

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican lawmakers and University of Wisconsin officials are sparring over a bill that end an arrangement allowing U.W. doctors to train to perform abortions at a Planned Parenthood clinic.

The bill’s chief sponsor, Sen. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere), argued during a hearing before the Senate’s families and children committee on Wednesday that the deal violates state law prohibiting taxpayer-funded abortions.

Robert Golden, dean of the U.W. medical school, countered that ending the arrangement would result in the school’s obstetrics-gynecology program losing its accreditation and that would-be gynecologists will enroll elsewhere. He says that would exacerbate a shortage of gynecologists in Wisconsin.

The committee is not expected to vote on the bill.

