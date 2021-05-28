Renovations continue at HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A community-funded effort to renovate HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital continues.

The four-phase project is now on phase two. The hospital gave us an update on the progress on Action 2 News This Morning.

The Pediatric Intensive Care Unit is complete. Executive Director Amber Chibuk says it offers a higher level of care to children with traumatic injuries and those going through oncology and cancer treatment.

Chibuk says it offers state of the art technology and a healing environment.

All phases should be complete by spring of 2022.

The project was funded by a Join the Fight campaign in 2019. The hospital says 2,500 donors gave to the fundraiser.

HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital, 835 S Van Buren Street, is the only children’s hospital in Green Bay. It serves Northeast Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

