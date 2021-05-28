NOT AS COLD INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND....

Our Weathermaker that brought rain and even some snow to the area last night is now pulling away from the area. Showers should be ending during the afternoon and clouds will begin to decrease from North to South. A Northeast winds will be gusting around 30 mph for most of the day. That breeze will continue to funnel cold air into Wisconsin. High temperatures will be in the 50s, which is well below today’s average high temperature of 71 degrees.

Temperatures will tumble again tonight with fair skies. Lows tonight will range from the upper 20s North to the mid 30s South. There are Freeze Warnings for areas west of the Fox Cities, and a Frost Advisory for the Green Bay and Fox Cities area. This goes into effect at midnight and will last until 7am tomorrow morning so make sure to cover up any sensitive vegetation before you go to sleep tonight.

Otherwise, it’s going to slowly warm back up over the long holiday weekend. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday and Sunday, with lower 70s arriving on Monday. Most of the weekend looks dry, but spotty showers will be possible on Memorial Day especially in the Northwoods.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: NE 15-30 KTS WAVES: 4-7′

SATURDAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

AFTERNOON: Showers ending. Mix of sun and clouds. Cool, with gusty winds. HIGH: 54

TONIGHT: Turning clear. Frosty late, everywhere except the lakeshore. LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Daybreak frost NORTHWEST. Otherwise, sunny, not as cool and not as windy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Early sunshine, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Spotty showers possible, especially North. HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Spotty showers. HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Afternoon showers and storms are possible. HIGH: 78

