MUCH COOLER WITH RAIN DEVELOPING

As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, we’ve been watching, wet snow this morning across central Wisconsin. Otherwise, our rain showers are wrapping up across the area. Most folks across eastern Wisconsin received at least half an inch of rainfall through last night. This morning’s cloud cover will gradually give way to some afternoon sunshine, as drier air invades from the north.

While we’re drying out, it’s still going to be windy, as our recent weathermaker pulls away from the region. Northeast winds will be gusting around 30 mph for most of the day. That breeze will continue to funnel cold air into Wisconsin. High temperatures will be in the 50s, which is well below today’s average high temperature of 71 degrees.

Temperatures will tumble again tonight with fair skies. As lows drop down into the 30s, areas of frost will develop. However, this time the frost may develop farther south... Perhaps even into the Fox Valley. If you have cold-sensitive plants in your garden, it would be wise to play it safe and cover them up before going to bed tonight.

Otherwise, it’s going to slowly warm back up over the long holiday weekend. Highs will be in the 60s, with lower 70s arriving on Monday. Most of the weekend looks dry, but spotty showers are possible in the Northwoods on Memorial Day.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: NE 15-35 KTS WAVES: 4-8′

SATURDAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: A few early showers or wet flakes. Clouds, then some afternoon sun. Cool, with gusty winds. HIGH: 54

TONIGHT: Turning clear. Frosty late, especially from the Fox Valley and NORTHWEST. LOW: 37

SATURDAY: Daybreak frost NORTHWEST. Otherwise, sunny, milder and not as windy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Early sunshine, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Spotty showers possible NORTH. HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Spotty showers. HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty afternoon t’storms are possible. HIGH: 78

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.