Severed head found 3 years ago in La. identified

By KPLC Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - After three years, authorities have finally identified a head that was found on the side of the road in Louisiana.

They say it was the remains of a San Antonio woman who was reported missing in 2017.

Trash crews working in the tall grass along a marshy highway made the gruesome discovery in March 2018 when they found the human head inside a plastic bag.

“Where the crime occurred, we don’t know,” Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson said at the time. “What state even.”

Investigators ran a DNA test, but no matches were found.

Meanwhile, the remains were sent to the Louisiana State University’s Faces laboratory for analysis, and just a few months later the team released a composite image.

“We are hoping that this photo, if we can get it out there, that maybe someone can recognize this individual,” former Cameron Parish coroner Susan Dupont said when the photo was released.

Nearly two years later, detectives received a tip that they were waiting on.

“This was just an individual that had an interest, and has an interest, in trying to match missing people with these various online sites and organizations,” current Cameron Parish coroner Dr. Kevin Dupke said.

An anonymous source spotted the similarities of that composite image and of the missing person flyer of Sally Ann Hines of San Antonio.

Dental records confirmed the match.

Sally Ann Hines was reported missing December 2017.

“When I got up, she was gone. She hadn’t come back, let’s put it that way,” her husband Harold Hines said in 2018 after she went missing.

Her purse, phone and car were all left behind.

“A lot of it doesn’t make sense,” Harold Hines said.

Now that investigators know who she is, they can shift their focus to discovering what happened to Sally Ann Hines.

Copyright 2021 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

