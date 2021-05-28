Advertisement

Feds warn Wisconsin may lose $1.5B in education aid

Empty classroom
Empty classroom(WVUE)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Education is warning Wisconsin’s state superintendent of schools that the state could be in jeopardy of losing $1.5 billion in federal funding if a Republican education plan becomes law.

The Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee on Thursday approved spending about $128 million in state dollars on education and putting aside $350 million into a fund that could be used later for education expenses or anything else.

But the DOE warns that unless that money is spent on education, it could jeopardize the $1.5 billion sent to Wisconsin under the federal coronavirus aid bill.

