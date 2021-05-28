Advertisement

Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan to GOP: Reject Trump’s politics and “second-rate imitations”

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., listens...
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., listens to President Donald Trump speak during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Ryan is weighing in on the fight for the Republican Party’s future and he's urging conservatives to reject Donald Trump and “second-rate imitations.” Ryan is making the remarks in a speech May 27, 2021, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(Evan Vucci | AP)
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT
UNDATED (AP) - Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is joining the fight against Donald Trump, urging fellow conservatives to reject the former president’s divisive politics and the Republican leaders who emulate him.

Ryan made the remarks Thursday during an evening address at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California after two years of relative silence.

Referencing the Capitol insurrection that Trump inspired, Ryan said it was “horrifying to see a presidency come to such a dishonorable and disgraceful end.”

He says conservatives are at a crossroads and urged Republicans against embracing “the populist appeal of one personality” or “second-rate imitations.”

