Door County tourism boom expected on Memorial Day weekend

SISTER BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant and Butik has been around for more than 45 years. Known for having goats on the roof, the business opened a new store called Skål right next door to its restaurant. The opening was originally planned for last year but the pandemic postponed it.

“Some of the products have become harder to source and we get a lot of the stuff from Europe, so some of those items were just harder to attain,” Kit Bütz of Al Johnson’s said on Thursday.

They are expecting a boom in business this summer and on the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

“It’s a really exciting time for locals because I think it’s sort of the launch of the season for a lot of people. All of the restaurants are usually open. All the shops are open,” Bütz said.

A grand opening was held on Thursday for the Dörr, a 47-room boutique hotel that took five years to complete.

“Fortunately, [we] didn’t run into too many snags. Everything was ordered from a lumber perspective, furniture perspective, before COVID hit, so we were one of the lucky ones that get in under that,” the Dörr Hotel Director of Guest Experiences James Lohmiller said.

The hotel doesn’t have a gym or pool. Lohmiller said their emphasis is on customer service. All of its rooms for the next three weekends have sold out.

The pandemic has impacted the region for some businesses that rely on seasonal workers from overseas who come on a special visa. These employees would get a J-1 visa to work during the summer and most were international students.

According to Destination Door County, the area has a tight jobs market, which is why it has encouraged workers to get vaccinated to prevent missing work days due to COVID-19.

“Tourism is a key industry here, and making sure that our tourism workforce is vaccinated that’s been a key thing that we’ve tried to focus on and really encourage of the workforce,” Destination Door County Director of Communications Joe Jarosh said,

Data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows Door County leads all counties in the state with 58.3% of its residents fully vaccinated.

