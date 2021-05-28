Advertisement

‘Cruella’ opens summer box office as pandemic eases

By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - No “101 Dalmatians” love is necessary to enjoy “Cruella,” available in theaters and to rent on Disney+ starting Friday.

This live-action movie starring Emma Stone and directed by Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”) is, at best, very loosely related to the 1961 animated film (or the 1996 live-action pic with Glenn Close for that matter).

Instead, this is a part punk, part camp origin story set in 1970s London about a girl who has dreams of designing high fashion and gets a shot from Emma Thompson’s slightly sadistic Baroness.

The fashion

The movie is less about a maniacal dalmatian-skinner than an aspiring designer with a punk sensibility out to disrupt stuffy London.

Departments like hair and makeup and costume design work overtime to blend into the fabric of the story.

But in “Cruella,” the story itself was giving them the spotlight, so the filmmakers enlisted some of the best in the businesses in costume designer Jenny Beavan and hair and makeup designer Nadia Stacey to help reimagine a punk Cruella.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
COMPLAINT: Shawano County campground owner charged with felonies in high speed chase
Aaron Morris was reunited with his stolen service dog.
Heartfelt reunion: Stolen service dog returned to owner miles away from home
Wisconsinites get 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
A shooting and vehicular assault on Green Bay's east side. May 27, 2021.
Two suffer significant injuries in Green Bay shooting, “vehicular assault”
Bill Jartz and Cruz Medina (insert) have both been caught short by adjustable chairs on live TV.
What’s the deal with the chairs at WBAY?

Latest News

Holiday weekend causes a huge surge in travel. (Source: CNN Newsource)
Air travel sets record as 40% of Americans are vaccinated
WWII veteran Anthony Grasso placed a white rose on the grave of Lt. Frank DuBose, who was...
96-year-old WWII vet visits SC grave of fallen soldier who saved his life
Grasso, 96, traveled there Friday to say a prayer and place a white rose on his lieutenant’s...
96-year-old WWII vet visits SC grave of fallen soldier who saved his life
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists try to break through a police...
Rioters blame their actions on 2020 election misinformation
A nice day here in NE Wisconsin!
First Alert Forecast: A gorgeous start to the holiday weekend!