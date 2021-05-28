Advertisement

Cop hired to probe Wisconsin election has partisan ties

(NBC15)
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - One of the retired police officers hired by a top Wisconsin Republican to investigate the presidential election in the battleground state has ties to the GOP and previously led a probe into voter fraud in Milwaukee.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos this week said he was hiring three retired police investigators to look into the election results.

On Thursday, during an interview on conservative talk radio, Vos confirmed that one of those he hired is retired Milwaukee Police Detective Mike Sandvick. Vos told The Associated Press, without naming Sandvick, that “he’s been active in the Republican Party.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
COMPLAINT: Shawano County campground owner charged with felonies in high speed chase
Aaron Morris was reunited with his stolen service dog.
Heartfelt reunion: Stolen service dog returned to owner miles away from home
Wisconsinites get 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
A shooting and vehicular assault on Green Bay's east side. May 27, 2021.
Two suffer significant injuries in Green Bay shooting, “vehicular assault”
Bill Jartz and Cruz Medina (insert) have both been caught short by adjustable chairs on live TV.
What’s the deal with the chairs at WBAY?

Latest News

Empty classroom
Feds warn Wisconsin may lose $1.5B in education aid
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., listens...
Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan to GOP: Reject Trump’s politics and “second-rate imitations”
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Republicans, U.W. clash over abortion ban bill
Black activists blast Wisconsin police reform bills