Bullets hit Green Bay house; suspect in custody

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say two bullets struck a house on Green Bay’s west-side Thursday evening in what police indicate was a targeted shooting.

The shooting was reported on the 1700-block of Badger Street at 10 minutes after 6.

Officers were nearby, so they were on the scene quickly and saw a suspect leaving in a sedan. The driver initially refused to stop so officers gave chase. The car was stopped on the 1000-block of Shawano Avenue, and the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

Police say the shooting wasn’t random but that the victim and suspect had disagreements before that involved police being called.

Officers arrested the suspect on suspicion of discharging a firearm in a residential neighborhood.

A firearm was recovered.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.