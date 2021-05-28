Advertisement

Bullets hit Green Bay house; suspect in custody

Green Bay police block traffic on Shawano Avenue as a car driven by the suspect in a nearby...
Green Bay police block traffic on Shawano Avenue as a car driven by the suspect in a nearby shooting is towed away.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say two bullets struck a house on Green Bay’s west-side Thursday evening in what police indicate was a targeted shooting.

The shooting was reported on the 1700-block of Badger Street at 10 minutes after 6.

Officers were nearby, so they were on the scene quickly and saw a suspect leaving in a sedan. The driver initially refused to stop so officers gave chase. The car was stopped on the 1000-block of Shawano Avenue, and the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

Police say the shooting wasn’t random but that the victim and suspect had disagreements before that involved police being called.

Officers arrested the suspect on suspicion of discharging a firearm in a residential neighborhood.

A firearm was recovered.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
COMPLAINT: Shawano County campground owner charged with felonies in high speed chase
Aaron Morris was reunited with his stolen service dog.
Heartfelt reunion: Stolen service dog returned to owner miles away from home
Wisconsinites get 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
A shooting and vehicular assault on Green Bay's east side. May 27, 2021.
Two suffer significant injuries in Green Bay shooting, “vehicular assault”
Bill Jartz and Cruz Medina (insert) have both been caught short by adjustable chairs on live TV.
What’s the deal with the chairs at WBAY?

Latest News

A nice day here in NE Wisconsin!
First Alert Forecast: A gorgeous start to the holiday weekend!
Brown County Courthouse interior
Brown County looks at courthouse security again
Green Bay schools set up COVID-19 vaccination clinics
Army Col. Randy Southard (ret.) and Outagamie County Sheriff Clint Kriewaldt
Deputy honors sheriff's office coworkers during military ceremony
Street, road, generic
Sheriff’s office: Several hurt after driver runs stop sign in Sheboygan County