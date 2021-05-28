Attempted murder charge filed for shooting outside Fond du Lac bar

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac County’s district attorney filed formal charges Friday for a shooting outside a Fond du Lac bar back in March.

As we reported, a 34-year-old Fond du Lac man was seriously wounded outside Kings and Queens Lounge on S. Military Rd. Police officers had an increased presence outside taverns around closing time on March 28, so they were close when a fight broke out and there were several gunshots. Officers started immediately started life-saving measures on the victim.

Devonta Tate, 27, of Milwaukee, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon. He’s also charged with first-degree reckless injury, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, aggravated battery intending great bodily harm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and felony bail jumping.

The penalties for all of the charges could be enhanced because Tate is a repeat offender.

Tate’s first court date in Fond du Lac County hasn’t been set. District Attorney Eric Toney says Tate was taken into custody in April for a separate crime.

Online court records indicate Tate is in Milwaukee’s Secure Detention Facility after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He’s due to be sentenced in Milwaukee County next month. In July, he’s scheduled to stand trial on possession of cocaine over 40 grams with intent to deliver, also in Milwaukee County. His defense attorney in the drug case filed a motion to withdraw as Tate’s counsel earlier this week.

