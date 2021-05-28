A FROST / FREEZE TONIGHT

Temperatures will tumble again tonight with fair skies and weakening winds. Lows tonight will range from the upper 20s North to the mid 30s South. There are Freeze Warnings for areas west of the Fox Cities, and a Frost Advisory for the Green Bay and Fox Cities, so make sure to cover up any cold sensitive vegetation before you go to sleep tonight.

Otherwise, it’s going to slowly warm back up over the long holiday weekend. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday and Sunday, with lower 70s arriving on Monday. Most of the weekend looks dry, but spotty showers will be possible on Memorial Day especially in the Northwoods.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: NNE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SUNDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Turning clear and cold as the wind weakens. Frosty late, everywhere except the lakeshore. LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Daybreak frost NORTHWEST. Otherwise, sunny, not as cool and not as windy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Early sunshine, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Spotty showers possible, especially North (some thunder?). HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A stray shower? HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A few spotty t’showers. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Afternoon showers and storms are possible. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. HIGH: 80

