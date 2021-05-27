WEATHER CONCERNS TONIGHT

Rain tonight for all but the FAR NORTH. Much of east-central Wisconsin will get between 1/2″ to 1″ of rain - The higher end of that range south. There is also the possibility of some snow or mix for those of you NORTH. Also, with the cold air in place some FROST IS POSSIBLE IN THE FAR NORTH TONIGHT.

Friday, some morning showers may linger in the south, then a gradual decrease in the clouds is expected. Areas north probably see some sun return... If it returns south it will be later in the day. Friday will be another breezy and cool day with highs in the 50s. MORE FROST IS EXPECTED FRIDAY NIGHT.

The Holiday Weekend will be nice and mostly dry. There is a SMALL chance of a shower Monday. The temperatures warm through the 60s and into the low 70s.

WINDS & WAVES:

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT

FRIDAY: NE 15-30+ KTS WAVES: 4-6′

SATURDAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Breezy and chilly with light rain. FROST FAR NORTH. LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Early showers coninue SOUTH. Cool, gusty winds. Clouds decrease later. Late-night frost NORTH. HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: Daybreak frost FAR NORTH? Otherwise, sunny and cool. HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and milder. HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Just a chance of a shower. HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Maybe a stray shower. HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Shower chance later. HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Chance of showers. HIGH: 76

