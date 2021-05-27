Advertisement

Howard teen missing, believed to be with ‘unknown male’

Mya Naug
Mya Naug(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - One of two girls reported missing from Howard has been located.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday afternoon that Makayla L. Tracy had been found. No information was released, which is typical in cases of missing juveniles.

At this time, Mya E Naug remains missing. She was last seen in a park at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 21. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says she was with “an unknown male.”

MYA NAUG DESCRIPTION

  • Height: 5′10″
  • Weight: 170 pounds
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Blue
  • Clothing: Unknown

If you have any information on Mya, contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-448-6192.

The Sheriff’s Office did not say if these cases were related.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
COMPLAINT: Shawano County campground owner charged with felonies in high speed chase
Aaron Morris was reunited with his stolen service dog.
Heartfelt reunion: Stolen service dog returned to owner miles away from home
Wisconsinites get 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
A shooting and vehicular assault on Green Bay's east side. May 27, 2021.
Two suffer significant injuries in Green Bay shooting, “vehicular assault”
Bill Jartz and Cruz Medina (insert) have both been caught short by adjustable chairs on live TV.
What’s the deal with the chairs at WBAY?

Latest News

A nice day here in NE Wisconsin!
First Alert Forecast: A gorgeous start to the holiday weekend!
Brown County Courthouse interior
Brown County looks at courthouse security again
Green Bay schools set up COVID-19 vaccination clinics
Army Col. Randy Southard (ret.) and Outagamie County Sheriff Clint Kriewaldt
Deputy honors sheriff's office coworkers during military ceremony
Street, road, generic
Sheriff’s office: Several hurt after driver runs stop sign in Sheboygan County