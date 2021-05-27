Howard teen missing, believed to be with ‘unknown male’

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - One of two girls reported missing from Howard has been located.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday afternoon that Makayla L. Tracy had been found. No information was released, which is typical in cases of missing juveniles.

At this time, Mya E Naug remains missing. She was last seen in a park at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 21. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says she was with “an unknown male.”

MYA NAUG DESCRIPTION

Height: 5′10″

Weight: 170 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Clothing: Unknown

If you have any information on Mya, contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-448-6192.

The Sheriff’s Office did not say if these cases were related.

