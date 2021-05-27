Police “disturbed” by reports of loaded guns being stolen from unlocked cars

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Disturbing and frustrated.

Those are the words Green Bay Police use to describe a pattern of thefts the last few months.

But they’re not typical thefts where just money or computers being taken.

It’s loaded guns being taken from unlocked cars.

It’s happening on average more than once a month, and at the same time the city is dealing with a rapid surge in shootings that we’ve been reporting on for weeks.

“Theft from vehicle, Smith & Wesson handgun... stolen handgun from unlocked vehicle... stolen firearm from vehicle,” reads Captain Ben Allen, skimming through a list of reports.

Police received 15 reports of firearms stolen from vehicles, homes or buildings in less than five months, he says.

The most recent came Tuesday night.

“They shouldn’t be left at anytime unattended in a vehicle. They just shouldn’t,” says Allen.

In nearly every case, the firearms are loaded or the ammo is within reach.

“It’s a crime of opportunity, for sure,” he says.

It’s easy access. The cars, buildings or homes where they were taken were not locked.

“Just the general idea that it’s even an opportunity that we are giving folks is pretty disturbing,” says Allen.

We first told you about the concern over stolen guns last week as the police department deployed its specialized Violent Crime Suppression Unit again, targeting the surge in shootings city-wide.

They’ve so far had three times as many shots fired as a year ago -- 27 this year compared to nine at this time in 2020 -- and that’s what triggers the concern.

“That these guns are getting in the wrong hands, and with the 62 or more shooting that we had last year and the increase of shootings that we’ve had this year, it’s logical to say that these are tied together,” says Allen.

Police say recovery of the stolen guns is slow, at best, but so far they have not seen them used in another crime, at least that they know of.

Allen thinks the stolen guns are not the target of the thieves who find them, but they know the value of a gun, and if they’re willing to sell it, there’s a problem.

“We know some of the people that we’ve been able to arrest from past shootings are a prohibited person and can’t have a gun. So how are they getting those? Putting those things together that somehow a stolen gun is getting into their hands is very concerning,” he says.

Police found a case like that during a traffic stop just two days ago.

Allen says this is all about gun owners taking responsibility, and he hopes this highlights the danger of leaving firearms so easily accessible.

“Some people don’t want them in their homes because there are kids in there,” he says, listing one reason people say they leave weapons in their vehicles. “Life gets busy, and we understand that, but it is so important. At least lock your door if you have to leave it in there.”

