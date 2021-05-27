John Davis, real Milli Vanilli singer, dies

(Gray News) - John Davis, one of the real voices behind Milli Vanilli’s songs, has died of coronavirus at age 66, his daughter Jasmin Davis announced in a Facebook post.

“He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly,” she said.

This is Jasmin , Johns daughter. ￼ unfortunately my dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus. He made a lot... Posted by John Davis on Monday, May 24, 2021

The South Carolina-born Davis was one of the real leading vocalists, along with Brad Howell, on the group’s 1989 album, “Girl, You Know It’s True,” but was only listed as a backing singer.

A scandal erupted when the duo who took credit for the vocals, Fabrice Morvan and Rob Pilatus, revealed that they never sang the songs.

The Grammy Milli Vanilli earned was taken back, and Arista dropped them.

Pilatus died in Germany at age 33 in 1998 of a suspected overdose.

Davis went on to form a band with Howell, called The Real Milli Vanilli, according to NME. He also reunited Morvan for a collaborative project, Face Meets Voice.

