INTERVIEW: Race? Income? Community? Looking at health disparities down to the cellular level

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Helped by a major grant, the University of Wisconsin created a center to research health disparities. Why does one group have better health outcomes than another?

The research, which started in April, is going beyond looking at racial or socioeconomic differences. Researchers are looking at issues on a molecular level: How does a person’s environment or social condition change the body?

Their findings could lead to changes in medical treatments as well as social policies.

U.W. Health Professor of Medicine Dr. Amy Kind, who is the research center director, described their work on Action 2 News at 4:30.

