Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Race? Income? Community? Looking at health disparities down to the cellular level

(WMC/Ivanhoe)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Helped by a major grant, the University of Wisconsin created a center to research health disparities. Why does one group have better health outcomes than another?

The research, which started in April, is going beyond looking at racial or socioeconomic differences. Researchers are looking at issues on a molecular level: How does a person’s environment or social condition change the body?

Their findings could lead to changes in medical treatments as well as social policies.

U.W. Health Professor of Medicine Dr. Amy Kind, who is the research center director, described their work on Action 2 News at 4:30.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
COMPLAINT: Shawano County campground owner charged with felonies in high speed chase
Aaron Morris was reunited with his stolen service dog.
Heartfelt reunion: Stolen service dog returned to owner miles away from home
Wisconsinites get 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
A shooting and vehicular assault on Green Bay's east side. May 27, 2021.
Two suffer significant injuries in Green Bay shooting, “vehicular assault”
Bill Jartz and Cruz Medina (insert) have both been caught short by adjustable chairs on live TV.
What’s the deal with the chairs at WBAY?

Latest News

Green Bay schools set up COVID-19 vaccination clinics
Green Bay Correctional Institution cells (WBAY photo)
Nearly half of Wisconsin prison inmates are fully vaccinated
Wisconsinites get 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital PICU
Renovations continue at HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital