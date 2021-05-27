Greater Green Bay Chamber offering ‘Concierge Program’ to help attract and retain workers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new “Community Concierge Program” is underway to attract talented professionals to the Green Bay area. The program focuses on talent recruitment, and ultimately retention, for area businesses.

“When someone is considering a relocation for a job, they certainly have to make sure the job is a good fit, but they also need to make sure the community is a good fit,” said Eric Vanden Heuvel, Vice President of Talent and Education, Greater Green Bay Chamber.

The Greater Green Bay Concierge Program launched last week, aimed at people coming for job interviews and those who’ve already accepted jobs and are relocating to the area. It shows them what it’s like to live here and be a part of this community.

“We offer a customized community tour which is tailored to the candidate, the new hire, and their family. We also, with the customized community tour, we introduce the individual to local businesses, schools, places of worship, so it’s a really tailored and personalized approach to connect them to our community,” said Morgan Doshi, Director of Talent, Greater Green Bay Chamber.

Officials said nearly 25 people have used the program, coming from Florida, Texas, and even as far away as Italy. The Chamber has gotten very good feedback from businesses and people who’ve used it so far.

The family who was the first to use the program said the tour really made them feel more comfortable knowing their way around Downtown Green Bay, Titletown, and the local parks and schools for their three children.

“It definitely helped as far as us coming up here and knowing the area better, like most likely for the kids I guess. So, you know, mom and dad knew, you know the location and we were able to feel a little more comfortable, which made them feel more comfortable,” said Olivia Culver, who was first to use the program. “We pretty much toured all of Green Bay. I mean, after circling the entire city, me and my husband were like, I think we just, I think we know all of Green Bay.”

Chamber officials said it should serve hundreds of people over the course of a year.

“It’s really important to find a way to help individuals and their families connect to the community early on. Not only is this program a great benefit to help with talent attraction, but it also really focuses and helps with retention piece. We want people to love Green Bay, and then we want them to not only love their job with our great organizations and business partners but we really want them to love the community so that they stay here long term,” Doshi explained.

To get more information on the program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.