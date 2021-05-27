Former West High teacher offered Oshkosh superintendent job

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh School Board has offered the job of superintendent of the Oshkosh Area School District to a former West High School teacher.

Bryan Davis has been superintendent of two Wisconsin public school districts: Columbus, near Madison, from 2010 to 2015, and Shorewood, in Milwaukee County, since 2015.

Davis taught business education at Oshkosh West for four years, from 1998 to 2002. When he left, he became assistant principal at Green Bay Preble High School, then principal Green Bay Southwest High School, before being hired by the Columbus School District.

The school board will vote on Davis’s contract on Tuesday, June 1. He would officially assume the superintendent’s position on July 1.

He succeeds Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, who tendered her resignation in March and official leaves the office on June 30.

The Oshkosh school district touted a number of Davis’s accomplishments in Shorewood, including pushing through a $65 million referendum to improve security and handicap accessibility; partnering with Children’s of Wisconsin to improve access to wellness counseling in the schools; and improving the school district’s state report card scores from Exceeds Expectations to Significantly Exceeds Expectations in 2017, 2018 and 2019 (the DPI did not grade school districts in 2020).

School Board President Bob Poeschl issued a statement that reads in part, “Dr. Davis embodies all of the qualities the community and Board were seeking -- a leader with experience in building positive staff culture, strong community involvement and equitable student growth and achievement.... The Board enthusiastically supports the hiring of Dr. Davis.”

Oshkosh is the 11th largest school district in the state. It has more than 20 schools educating almost 10,000 students.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.