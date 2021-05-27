Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 7-day average of new cases lowest since June 19, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – A day after marking a grim milestone of 7,000 COVID-19 deaths, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services had the most positive news in 49 weeks: The 7-day average for new coronavirus cases fell below 300 cases for the first time since June 21, 2020.

The DHS debuted a new dashboard for its coronavirus summary Thursday. According to the dashboard, 282 new cases were identified in the tests received since Wednesday’s report, and the state is averaging 285 cases a day. That’s the lowest average since June 19, according to our recordkeeping. We should point out there’s a discrepancy in these new cases: The cumulative total is 272 cases higher than Wednesday’s state report, while the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 273 positive tests in the past 24 hours.

The positivity rate held steady at 2.3% of all testing, including results from people tested multiple times. Health officials like to see that metric below 3.0% to consider the spread of the virus is being managed. Nevertheless, the DHS says the spread of the virus is very high in 2 counties in northwestern Wisconsin and high in 63 others (updated figures).

The state reports the 7-day average for COVID-19 deaths fell to just 2 per day, which we haven’t seen in our records since July 9 last year. The death toll rose by 37, to 7,040 total deaths. That may be an alarming increase, but put an asterisk next to the number: The DHS says only 3 deaths reported to the state happened in the past 30 days, which is why the state reports the 7-day average is so low. However, coinciding with the unveiling of this new dashboard, death counts were revised upwards in 24 counties. Our list of county case and death totals appears later in this article.

We no longer have daily hospital admission numbers from the state. The Wisconsin Hospital Association says 227 people are currently hospitalized around the state for COVID-19, and 70 of them are in intensive care. That’s one more in ICU and 6 more overall since Wednesday. Fox Valley region hospitals are treating 13 patients, with 1 in ICU. That’s 2 fewer patients but the same number in ICU as the day before. Numbers declined in Northeast Wisconsin hospitals with 18 patients, including 5 in ICU; that’s 1 fewer patient in ICU and 5 fewer in hospitals overall.

DHS officials announced state COVID-19 numbers will no longer be updated on weekends.

Vaccinations

Wisconsin continues nearing 50% of its population getting vaccinated. So far, 47.4% of Wisconsinites (2,758,291) received at least one shot, including 41.5% of the population (2,416,757) getting fully inoculated against the disease caused by the coronavirus.

To date, vaccinators have administered more than 5.1 million doses, out of the 5.3 million allocated to the state by the federal government.

It’s been a slow week for vaccinations. Four days into the workweek, vaccinations aren’t even one-third of last week’s total, which was already the lowest weekly total since January 17. The numbers for 12- to 15-year-olds, however, continue to soar.

Vaccinations by age group (and change from the day before)

12-15: 17.3% received a dose (+1.0)/0.0% completed (none eligible for a second dose before June 3)

16-17: 31.7% received a dose (+0.4)/23.5% completed (+0.4)

18-24: 37.4% received a dose (+0.2)/30.5% completed (+0.3)

25-34: 43.5% received a dose (+0.2)/37.0% completed (+0.3)

35-44: 51.8% received a dose (+0.2)/45.1% completed (+0.3)

45-54: 53.9% received a dose (+0.1)/47.4% completed (+0.3)

55-64: 64.8% received a dose (+0.2)/58.1% completed (+0.4)

65+: 83.0% received a dose (+0.0)/78.9% completed (+0.2)

Vaccinations by gender

Female: 50.6% received a dose (+0.2)/44.8% completed (+0.2)

Male: 43.5% received a dose (+0.2)/37.7% completed (+0.2)

THURSDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION PROGRESS

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous day) Completed % of population (change from previous day) Brown (264,542) (NE) 46.8% (+0.2) 42.1% (+0.3) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 42.3% (+0.2) 37.4% (+0.2) Dodge (87,839) 37.9% (+0.1) 33.6% (+0.2) Door (27,668) (NE) 63.2% (+0.3) 58.3% (+0.3) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 40.4% (+0.4) 35.7% (+0.2) Forest (9,004) 40.0% (+0.0) 37.5% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 41.3% (+0.1) 39.1% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 41.1% (+0.2) 37.3% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 39.3% (+0.2) 36.6% (+0.2) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 44.5% (+0.1) 40.4% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 39.2% (+0.1) 35.6% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 48.6% (+0.1) 42.7% (+0.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 39.6% (+0.1) 36.8% (+0.2) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 46.2% (+0.2) 40.3% (+0.2) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 34.6% (+0.2) 31.3% (+0.2) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 45.8% (+0.2) 40.2% (+6.2) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 39.7% (+0.2) 35.4% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 32.6% (+0.2) 30.3% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 44.6% (+0.3) 39.5% (+0.2) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 217,064 (45.8%) (+0.2) 196,737 (41.5%) (+0.2) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 237,037 (43.1%) (+0.2) 209,777 (38.2%) (+0.2) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,758,291 (47.4%) (+0.2) 2,416,757 (41.5%) (+0.2)

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,758 cases (+2) (13 deaths)

Ashland – 1,286 cases (15 deaths)

Barron – 5,862 cases (82 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,158 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,791 cases (+16) (245 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 1,374 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,420 cases (+0) (23 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 5,831 cases (+1) (51 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,466 cases (+3) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,284 cases (+0) (60 deaths) (+1)

Columbia – 5,499 cases (+7) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,732 cases (19 deaths)

Dane – 44,995 (+16) (309 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 11,951 cases (+5) (169 deaths) (+1)

Door – 2,622 cases (23 deaths)

Douglas – 4,117 cases (+3) (40 deaths)

Dunn – 4,683 cases (+2) (33 deaths) (+1)

Eau Claire – 11,591 cases (+7) (108 deaths)

Florence - 451 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,537 cases (+6) (112 deaths)

Forest - 962 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,947 cases (85 deaths)

Green – 3,519 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,596 cases (+3) (19 deaths)

Iowa - 2,052 cases (+4) (11 deaths) (+1)

Iron - 581 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,646 cases (+1) (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,439 cases (+3) (110 deaths)

Juneau - 3,211 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,863 cases (+13) (310 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee – 2,364 cases (+3) (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,814 cases (+4) (87 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,575 cases (+2) (9 deaths)

Langlade - 2,017 cases (+2) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,067 cases (64 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,625 cases (71 deaths)

Marathon – 14,817 cases (188 deaths)

Marinette - 4,219 cases (+3) (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,391 cases (23 deaths)

Menominee – 804 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 106,891 (+25) (1,331 deaths) (+4)

Monroe – 4,602 cases (+4) (39 deaths) (+1)

Oconto – 4,505 cases (+5) (58 deaths) (+2)

Oneida - 3,651 cases (72 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,777 cases (+6) (209 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee – 8,253 cases (+8) (91 deaths) (+1)

Pepin – 863 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 4,005 cases (37 deaths)

Polk – 4,651 cases (+6) (52 deaths)

Portage – 6,826 cases (+4) (68 deaths)

Price – 1,239 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Racine – 22,039 cases (+5) (355 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 1,318 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Rock – 16,315 cases (+3) (176 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,368 cases (+3) (17 deaths)

Sauk – 5,929 cases (+10) (49 deaths) (+1)

Sawyer - 1,730 cases (+2) (26 deaths)

Shawano – 4,736 cases (+3) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,824 cases (+5) (145 deaths) (+2)

St. Croix – 8,041 cases (+6) (58 deaths) (+1)

Taylor - 1,889 cases (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,558 cases (+2) (42 deaths)

Vernon – 1,944 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,279 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,552 cases (+10) (140 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 1,489 cases (+0) (21 deaths) (+1)

Washington – 14,786 cases (+4) (157 deaths) (+3)

Waukesha – 44,023 cases (+16) (546 deaths) (+7)

Waupaca – 4,924 cases (+3) (120 deaths)

Waushara – 2,195 cases (34 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,288 cases (+16) (198 deaths) (+1)

Wood – 7,154 cases (+9) (80 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 321 cases (2 deaths)

Baraga - 678 cases (+5) (37 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,077 cases (+2) (28 deaths)

Delta – 3,334 cases (+0) (75 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson - 2,396 cases (+2) (59 deaths)

Gogebic - 1,038 cases (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,519 cases (+1) (34 deaths)

Iron – 982 cases (+1) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 143 cases (1 death)

Luce – 218 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Mackinac - 452 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 4,243 cases (60 deaths)

Menominee - 1,788 cases (+4) (41 deaths) (+1)

Ontonagon – 415 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 349 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.