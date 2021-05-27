CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: “Crooked movers” taking belongings hostage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Moving can be stressful. For some victims of crooked movers, that’s compounded by not receiving belongings for weeks, sometimes months. Sometimes those items are returned damaged.

It’s called a Hostage Move, and victims have been sharing their stories about dishonest moving companies. They’ve paid thousands of dollars to a company they found online.

Nicki Reeves moved from California to Neenah, Wisconsin and fell victim to a Hostage Move. She reached out to Consumer First Alert to help warn others.

“It was a nightmare. That’s why I wanted to talk to you: if I could save one person from having this. It’s just heartbreaking. The treasures that you pack and trust in a stranger’s hands,” says Reeves.

Movers in California packed up her belongings. It’s been four months and she’s still waiting.

“Every time I’d call I’d get a different answer. They told me my things were in transit. They told me an 18 wheeler. They were in a container on a train but they couldn’t tell me where the train was. They told me it was on its way to Georgia, then it would be transferred to Chicago, then on its way to Wisconsin,” said Reeves. “It was just one bad story after another.”

“Finally thinking they could have the furniture,” said Reeves. “But the things that didn’t mean anything to anybody but me, my children made for me, pictures, memories. All of my journals were in those boxes.”

Pastor Bob Benson received broken furniture and a big bill. He says he was duped by a company with the name Great Movers.

“Talk about a misnomer. Nothing great about it. It was a nightmare,” Pastor Bob says.

Karen Seas is waiting for her late mother’s family heirlooms. It’s been eight months.

Nicki, Bob and Karen all found their movers online.

Consumer First Alert’s Tammy Elliott spoke with Steve Baker, an International Investigations Specialist with the Better Business Bureau out of Chicago. He’s an expert in tracking moving fraud.

“This is a very serious issue. Crooked movers have just saturated the internet. Anybody who just hires a mover on a quick internet search for a company is at serious risk of not only losing money, but also losing their belongings,” says Baker. “You’re getting a complete stranger to drive away with everything you own.”

In 2020, victims filed 13,000 complaints on moving companies.

“The Better Business Bureau hears tons of time from people who’ve been ripped off by movers,” Baker says.

One victim paid nearly four times the quote. They waited one month for delivery from All Pro Moving Group.

That’s the same company Nicki Reeves hired.

“They told me ‘don’t call anymore.’ They said, ‘don’t call anymore. You’ll get your things when you get them,’” Reeves says. “They were unbelievably rude.”

Nicki came to Consumer First Alert with her story and told the movers she was about to expose them.

“Finally I told them I was invited to do an interview on TV and I don’t know if that had anything to do with it, and they said your things will be delivered by the end of the week,” Reeves says.

When the truck arrived, Reeves said they demanded $1,500 to unload it.

“So many things were missing. So much was broken,” Reeves says.

There are several red flags.

“Those are typical hallmarks. You never know when stuff is going to show up or if. When it does, they’ll want more money. Things get broken, mixed up all the time,” says Baker. “It’s so bad that the legitimate moving companies actually formed an organization call Move Rescue which is free. And they try to help sort these situations out.”

Baker tells us these moving schemes have spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baker says these fraudsters know how to work the system.

“These guys are very good and they’re very tricky,” Baker says. “Sometimes they use the BBB seal. They’ve got fake reviews from supposedly happy people. You’ve got to be really careful because chances of getting ripped off are extremely high.”

HOW TO AVOID GETTING SCAMMED

Make sure you read reviews on the moving company at the BBB website

Look up a license at the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

Check a trusted trade group like American Movers and Storage Association

Get three estimates based on weight, not volume.

Legitimate movers will not ask for a large sum of money down. They collect final payment after items are delivered and unloaded.

“Crooked operations sound good on the phone. They’re friendly, they often offer lower prices,” says Baker. “People think they’re going to save some money. But if you just find somebody on the internet and don’t check them out, there’s a very good chance they’re going to end up with a fraud.”

CLICK HERE to learn more about mover scams.

TIPS FOR VICTIMS FROM THE BBB

File a report with local police.

Contact MoveRescue at moverescue.com or (800) 832-1773.

Go to BBB.org to file a complaint or report a scam on Scam Tracker

File an online complaint with the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration or call 1-888-DOT-SAFT (1-888-368-7238). While the regulator typically does not represent individual victims, it does track complaints and will request the mover’s license number.

File a claim with the insurer listed in your moving contract.

