4 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Microsoft, NASA, allergies and rain

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad had so much to talk about, he needed a minute more than his usual 3 Brilliant Minutes.

Microsoft teases software that will turn anyone into a computer programmer.

Brad shows you where to get lots of free stuff from NASA.

And Brad noticed (like many of us) that this is the worst allergy season in recent memory. It’s been tree pollens, but now grass is mowing -- oops, moving -- up the list.

