Warning for events staff after fake $100 bills passed at Testicle Festival

Fake $100 bills passed at Testicle Festival.(Rocky and Tara's Nut Haus)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kaukauna business is warning people to watch out for fake bills after they were victims of fraud at the annual Testicle Festival.

Rocky & Tara’s Nut Haus posted on Facebook that someone passed fake $100 bills at their business and Two of a Kind.

“We would like to make this notice to all upcoming festivals and big events to be on guard,” reads the Facebook Post. “As these bills can be bought by ANYONE ON A WEBSITE.”

The bills appear to be marked with some Chinese writing. We’ve reported before on these fake bills. Some are marked as motion picture bills.

Rocky & Tara’s Nut Haus says the scammers likely hit them with the fake bills when their crew was busy and not able to do checks with money pens.

The Testicle Festival was held May 22 and May 23 in Kaukauna.

The business encourages people with information to reach out to them. They say they will offer a reward.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

