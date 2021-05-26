Super Blood Moon meets lunar eclipse

🌓🌏🌞 The supermoon eclipse is underway! If it's visible where you are, you'll see the full Moon enter Earth’s shadow, with totality peaking at 4:18am PT (11:18 UT).



If you're not in the path, you can see a visualization through the eyes of @NASAJPL: https://t.co/HT9M4S8icV pic.twitter.com/nbdpApQiTa