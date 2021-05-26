Advertisement

Super Blood Moon meets lunar eclipse

Super Blood Moon eclipse. May 26, 2021.
Super Blood Moon eclipse. May 26, 2021.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Skygazers were treated to a Super Blood Moon and lunar eclipse Wednesday morning.

Action 2 News This Morning captured the view from our Oshkosh SkyCam.

NASA says this happens when the moon passes through the umbra of earth’s shadow during the lunar eclipse.

SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS AND VIDEOS: https://www.wbay.com/community/user-content/

NASA FAQ ON SUPER MOON AND LUNAR ECLIPSE: https://moon.nasa.gov/news/161/super-blood-moon-your-questions-answered/

Super Blood Moon eclipse.
Super Blood Moon eclipse.(Matthew Barczak)

