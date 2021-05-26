Super Blood Moon meets lunar eclipse
May. 26, 2021
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Skygazers were treated to a Super Blood Moon and lunar eclipse Wednesday morning.
Action 2 News This Morning captured the view from our Oshkosh SkyCam.
NASA says this happens when the moon passes through the umbra of earth’s shadow during the lunar eclipse.
NASA FAQ ON SUPER MOON AND LUNAR ECLIPSE: https://moon.nasa.gov/news/161/super-blood-moon-your-questions-answered/
