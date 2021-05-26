Advertisement

Storm causes damage west of Fox Valley

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News viewers have sent in photos and videos of storm damage from areas west of the Fox Valley.

Several viewers reported damage on Shawano Lake.

David Paul says a storm came through an flipped his dock on top of his pontoon.

Kelly and Dale shared photos of dock damage along the north shore of Shawano Lake.

Shawano Lake storm damage. May 25, 2021.
Shawano Lake storm damage. May 25, 2021.(Kelly)
Shawano Lake storm damage. May 25, 2021.
Shawano Lake storm damage. May 25, 2021.(Dale Atkins)

HAVE PHOTOS OR VIDEO? UPLOAD THEM HERE: https://www.wbay.com/community/user-content/

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

The Clintonville Fire Department posted photos on Facebook of some downed power lines.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
“It’s about character”: Aaron Rodgers opens up about situation with Packers
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
Coronavirus generic
Wisconsin on downward trend for COVID-19 deaths, cases, hospitalizations
Father charged in skid steer incident that killed 2-year-old son
Joshua Walcott
Suspected shooter in Two Rivers homicide: ‘We were like blood brothers’

Latest News

Super Blood Moon eclipse. May 26, 2021.
Super Blood Moon meets lunar eclipse
First Alert Weather
COOLER, COMFORTABLE AND LESS HUMID TODAY
May 26 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Plenty of sun
First Alert Weather
SEVERE WEATHER THREAT CONCLUDES