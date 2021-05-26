Storm causes damage west of Fox Valley

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News viewers have sent in photos and videos of storm damage from areas west of the Fox Valley.

Several viewers reported damage on Shawano Lake.

David Paul says a storm came through an flipped his dock on top of his pontoon.

Kelly and Dale shared photos of dock damage along the north shore of Shawano Lake.

Shawano Lake storm damage. May 25, 2021. (Kelly)

Shawano Lake storm damage. May 25, 2021. (Dale Atkins)

The Clintonville Fire Department posted photos on Facebook of some downed power lines.

VipirMax shows most of last night's severe weather was west & north of the Fox Valley. High winds caused most of the issues. Those storms are now long gone... Look for sunshine today with a cooler, drier northwest breeze. #WBAY #WBAYFirstAlert #wiwx pic.twitter.com/fNMXNNGiuq — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY) May 26, 2021

