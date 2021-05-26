Storm causes damage west of Fox Valley
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News viewers have sent in photos and videos of storm damage from areas west of the Fox Valley.
Several viewers reported damage on Shawano Lake.
David Paul says a storm came through an flipped his dock on top of his pontoon.
Kelly and Dale shared photos of dock damage along the north shore of Shawano Lake.
The Clintonville Fire Department posted photos on Facebook of some downed power lines.
