SEVERE WEATHER THREAT CONCLUDES

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Showers and some non-severe thunder will exit the area overnight. The only concern overnight will be runoff, as some areas have seen 1-3″ of rain. Some ponding of water or minor flooding may be possible. A gradual clearing can be expected later tonight.

Plenty of sun ahead for Wednesday. Highs tomorrow will be in the 60s and 70s. A northwest breeze could still gust to 25 mph.

Then, we’ll drop back into the 50s Thursday and Friday. We’ll begin Thursday dry, but rain showers will move in from the west by the afternoon. Occasional rain will continue into portions of Friday. Friday night MAY bring some frost in the north.

The upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend is looking mainly dry with temperatures trending back up. The traditional weekend looks to stay rain free, but a stray shower could develop on Memorial Day itself. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 60s with readings closer to 70 on Sunday and Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE

WEDNESDAY: NW 10-20+ KTS WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: NE 10-20+ KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TONIGHT: Showers and thunder ending. Clearing skies late. LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid. Breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Turning cloudy. Scattered showers develop. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Cool and breezy. Late-night frost FAR NORTH? HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and quiet. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty PM showers possible. HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: A few spotty showers. LOW: 75

