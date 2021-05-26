Semi rollover closes stretch of Highway 45 in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of Highway 45 is closed in Outagamie County after a semi rollover.

The highway is closed between School Road and Highway 96 in the Town of Dale.

The Sheriff’s Office says the semi was traveling north and rolled into an east ditch near the intersection with School Road.

There are no reports of injuries.

Cargo needs to be unloaded before crews can pull the truck from the ditch.

The truck did not spill anything dangerous or toxic.

Southbound drivers should take County TT east to County T, then head south to Highway 96 and then west to 45. Northbound traffic should reverse these directions.

Aisha Morales is keeping us updated with First Alert Traffic on Action 2 News This Morning.

