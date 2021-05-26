Man convicted of killing missing wife to be sentenced Wednesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County man convicted for the murder of his missing wife Victoria Prokopovitz will be sentenced Wednesday.

James Prokopovitz, 75, will appear before a judge at 1:30 p.m. Family of Victoria will have the opportunity to give victim impact statements during this hearing.

Family of Victoria will have the opportunity to give victim impact statements during this hearing.

In February, a jury found James Prokopovitz guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Perjury. The 1st Degree Intentional Homicide charge comes with a mandatory life sentence.

Victoria Prokopovitz disappeared from the couple’s home in a rural area in the town of Pittsfield on April 25, 2013. Prosecutors believe James disposed of her body in a sludge pond he had access to as part of his job loading paper waste onto trucks for a landfill.

Victoria’s body was never found.

“This case is unique for not having a body, but not unusual,” says Assistant District Attorney Wendy Lemkuil said during trial. “Victoria could have never killed herself and covered her up. We would have found her.”

The prosecution called 43 witnesses over seven days of testimony.

The prosecution said the case was about lies and an obsessive relationship James Prokopovitz had with girlfriend Kathy Friday, giving him motive to get rid of his wife.

“The truth is in the lies,” Lemkuil said. “The biodegradable nature of what’s going into these sludge ponds, why they can’t be dredged, and why the substances in there would be such that if someone went in it, it wasn’t coming out.”

“There is more evidence. It’s the fact that Kathy Friday and Jim Prokopovitz took it upon themselves because they knew they had something to hide,” Lemkuil said. “Jim was ready to move on, and that’s exactly what he did.”

Kathy Friday was charged with Perjury, but took her life before the case moved forward.

