Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday

ELK MOUND, Wis. (WEAU) - A large chunk of ice damaged a home in western Wisconsin Tuesday morning.

According to the resident of the home, which is located near Elk Mound, Wis., the ice chunk struck the house at approximately 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. The resident described the piece of ice as “basketball-sized hail” and indicated that the object went through the roof of the home, landing in their bedroom.

WEAU-TV meteorologist Darren Maier said that the ice chunk was not a hailstone, because hailstones form in circles and are lifted aloft in the atmosphere as they grow. Maier added that hailstones also don’t get as big as the chunk of ice that struck the house near Elk Mound, which is located just northwest of Eau Claire, Wis., or about an hour and a half east of the Twin Cities. There also were no severe thunderstorm warnings issued by the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities Tuesday morning for Eau Claire Co. There were some thunderstorms that did not meet severe weather criteria that occurred across western Wisconsin Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the size in which hail stones are measured and compared to goes up to four-and-a-half inches in diameter, which is called “softball-sized hail.” Hailstones that are at least one inch in diameter is considered severe. The object in this case was “ridiculously big,” according to Maier, in addition to being square-shaped as opposed to the circular or spherical form of hailstones.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the largest hailstone ever recovered was in 2010 in Vivian, South Dakota. That hailstone was eight inches in diameter and weighed nearly two pounds.

