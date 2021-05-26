Advertisement

Investigators look for the cause of fire a Wisconsin Rapids paper mill

Crews spent Tuesday evening fighting the flames at the Kraft Mill at the Rapids facility.
By WSAW Staff and Kassandra Sepeda
Published: May. 25, 2021
Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids fire officials say there’s an ongoing investigation into cause of a fire at the Verso Paper Mill on West Riverview Expressway.

Multiple fire departments were called to help fight the fire Tuesday evening. It was mostly contained by 10:15pm

Witnesses say black smoke was seen rising from the part of the complex. A former employee of the mill says the fire was in the Kraft Mill where wood chips were cooked into pulp.

The paper mill was opened in 1904. It was Rapids’ largest employer until it was shut down in the summer of 2020.

Two lawmakers were working on a bill to used federal funds to help a potential buyer purchase the facility.

