COOLER, COMFORTABLE AND LESS HUMID TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Skies have been clearing out early this morning. Last night’s thunderstorms were swept out of northeast Wisconsin by a cold front. Behind this front, look for mostly sunny skies.

Brisk northwest winds have chased away the humidity. Today looks cooler, yet comfortable with highs around 70 degrees. However, closer to the Upper Michigan border, highs will only be in the lower-half of the 60s.

It’s going to be somewhat chilly for May on Thursday and Friday. Highs will only be in the 50s with a breezy northeast wind. We’ll also have plenty of clouds with showers tomorrow afternoon through early Friday morning.

Drier weather returns just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. After a touch of frost in the Northwoods Saturday morning, temperatures will be trending back up. Highs will reach the lower 70s again on Sunday and Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NW/N 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MAY BE ISSUED TOMORROW

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Not as warm, but comfortable. Less humid. HIGH: 71 (cooler low 60s FAR NORTH)

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Some clouds late. Much cooler. LOW: 43 (30s in the NORTH... Isolated frost?)

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers develop in the afternoon. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: A few early showers. Breezy with some afternoon sun. Late-night frost NORTH? HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: Daybreak frost FAR NORTH? Otherwise, sunny and mild. HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 71 LOW: 49

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy. Comfortable. HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Perhaps a shower. HIGH: 74

