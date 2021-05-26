Brown County libraries offering free seed packets to help pollinators

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gardeners are able to pick up free seeds to help pollinators in Brown County.

The Brown County Library System wants to help you add to your garden by providing free, pollinator-friendly seeds.

The seeds invite more bees, birds and butterflies to yards once they are planted and begin growing.

Library officials say the packets are provided by American Transmission Company’s Grow Smart Program, and are available at libraries across Brown County while supplies last.

Organizers say gardening increased in record numbers during the pandemic, and they hope the trend will continue throughout 2021.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Grow Smart Program.

For a list of library locations, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.