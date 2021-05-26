Ahead of busy summer, hospitality job fair being held in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The hospitality industry is looking to hire ahead of what will likely be a busy summer.

The Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting a job fair Wednesday at the Rock Garden, 1951 Bond Street. Hours are 3-7 p.m.

More than 20 businesses will be at the job fair. Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume.

There are different types of jobs, including teen summer work and long-term positions.

Hotels, restaurants and entertainment businesses will be there.

“The variety is really there for us primarily because when many of our hospitality businesses closed for a period of time, some of their other employees had to go look for other work. We lost that out of our hospitality industry here. We need to fill those full time positions,” says Brenda Krainik, Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau.

There is no need to pre-register.

