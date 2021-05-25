Advertisement

Wolves scare deer and reduce auto collisions 24%, study says

The Gray Wolf is the largest member of the canid family which includes coyotes, red foxes,...
The Gray Wolf is the largest member of the canid family which includes coyotes, red foxes, swift foxes and domesticated dogs.(Nebraska Game & Parks)
By Associated Press and CHRISTINA LARSON
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Scientists found that an unconventional way of reducing the frequency of deer-auto collisions could be allowing wolves to roam a landscape. Because wolves prey on deer and also shift deer behavior, they make crashes about 24% less common.

The researchers looked at data from Wisconsin and said that wolves reduce deer populations and also scare deer away from linear landscape features, including roads, that wolves often prowl.

The research was published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

A prior study found that deer-auto collisions cost more than $8 billion annually in the United States.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Instagram video showing Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Hawaii as voluntary Organized...
Report: Aaron Rodgers Skips Packers OTAs
Coronavirus generic
50% of Wisconsin women, girls vaccinated against COVID-19
Rex the Alligator
UPDATE: Missing arthritic alligator found safe
Father charged in skid steer incident that killed 2-year-old son
File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
“It’s about character”: Aaron Rodgers opens up about situation with Packers

Latest News

Preble High School Band
Preble band holding drive-in concert with food trucks
May 25 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Watching for storms
File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
“It’s about character”: Aaron Rodgers opens up about situation with Packers
Lincoln Elementary School in the Appleton Area School District
Appleton School Board to survey community again regarding renaming of school