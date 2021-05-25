STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING

We’re watching for the possibility of strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Hail, high winds, and locally heavy rainfall will be possible. It’s a First Alert Weather Day as our severe weather outlook has climbed into the MODERATE category.

Otherwise, your Tuesday looks partly sunny. A breezy southwest wind will keep us warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 80s, with some 70s in the Northwoods and along the immediate Lake Michigan shoreline. Southwest wind gusts could top 30 mph.

Once a cold front passes through the area later tonight, our storm threat will diminish, followed by some cooler and less humid weather. Highs tomorrow will be in the 60s and 70s with mostly sunny skies. A northwest breeze could still gust to 25 mph.

Then, we’ll drop back into the 50s Thursday and Friday. We’ll begin Thursday dry, but rain showers will move in from the west by the afternoon. Occasional rain will continue into Friday. Don’t worry, the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend is looking mainly dry with temperatures trending back up. The traditional weekend looks to stay rain free, but a stray shower could develop on Memorial Day itself. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 60s with readings closer to 70 on Sunday and Monday.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

TODAY: SW 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

WEDNESDAY: W/N 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Partly sunny. A few afternoon storms... possibly strong-to-severe. Warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorms... some strong. Clearing skies late. LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid. Breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Turning cloudy. Scattered showers develop. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Cool and breezy. Late-night frost FAR NORTH? HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and quiet. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty PM showers possible. HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

