Stroke survivor offers inspiration, hope to others recovering from strokes; says “don’t give up”

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Expect bad days, and those are opportunities for the next day to be better,” says Matt Ronk.

They are words of wisdom from a man who’s been there, and now he wants to offer encouragement for other stroke survivors.

May is Stroke Awareness Month and a good reminder to know the signs of a stroke and know it can happen to anyone, at any age.

Ronk knows that all too well.

His story begins June 18, 2015 - that day, he was assistant commander of the Brown County SWAT Team, and was helping lead a lengthy training exercise.

By chance that day - though not routine - he set up rescue vehicles to simulate what would happen if there was an accident and someone needed medical attention quickly.

Mere hours later, Ronk remembers feeling strange. He suddenly didn’t recognize other officers and couldn’t talk.

They knew he was having a stroke and used those rescue vehicles to quickly get him to a hospital, likely saving his life.

Today, he wants others to know the signs and see there is hope in life after a stroke.

“Don’t give up,” he says.

Those three short words have become Ronk’s mantra the last six years.

“I’ve never been... why is this happening to me? But sometimes I think, gee, I wish I would have one day how it was before so I wouldn’t have to worry about my speech and to have the same strength, same dexterity,” says Ronk.

Looking at him now, you wouldn’t know a severe stroke paralyzed the left side of his body, leaving him unable to walk, talk, read or write.

“You feel like a prisoner in your own body. It’s terrible,” he says.

The stroke happened when Ronk was just 39. He was in great physical health, with no family history and no risk factors.

He, and even doctors, didn’t think he could have a stroke.

Then, as he sat in a hospital bed, unable to form words, he says doctors underestimated his ability to ever recover.

“(They) told my wife just start looking into social security because he’ll never work again. That was internally motivating,” recalls Ronk.

We saw him in those first weeks after the stroke, when we first shared his story, as he was undergoing rigorous therapy, determined to come back stronger.

“I knew I needed to read more to get better, so I worked and worked and worked, and read and read and read,” says Ronk. “Same thing with basic math. I couldn’t do basic math. I downloaded apps on my iPad for grade school kids and progressively got better and better.”

For two years, he worked daily on regaining his strength, but he’s still reminded of the stroke when he does things he used to, like throwing a baseball.

Instead of feeling defeated, he found a workaround and took up golf.

“I took it up kind of passionately. I’m terrible! But I didn’t have any frame of reference to how I could golf before, so it’s completely normal to me how I golf now. It’s enjoyable in that way,” he says.

While every stroke and every recovery looks different, it’s that attitude and view on life that he encourages stroke survivors and their families to seek out.

“It makes you reassess your priorities a little bit,” says Ronk. “I was a little bit too work focused prior to (it). Now work is just what I do. It’s not who I am, and my family comes first.”

Ronk says the stroke taught him to advocate for himself and family.

“To have family support is essential. Don’t feel sorry for the person having a stroke. I remember people talking loud in the room like I couldn’t hear them. That was super frustrating. My hearing wasn’t affected. Talk to me,” he advises others.

Ronk says a conversation with another stroke survivor not long after his put things in perspective, showing him he wasn’t alone.

Now he wants to pay it forward.

“There was moments where I didn’t know what I was going to do or how I was going to handle it or if I was just going to give up,” recalls Ronk. “But you can’t give up. You can’t give up on yourself. You can’t give up on your family, and you’re doing it for them.”

Throughout his recovery, Ronk was able to go back to work.

Proactive policing has always been, and still is, his passion.

He was recently named director of the Brown County Drug Task Force.

“I don’t know what else I would do, but I can’t make any money golfing, so this is all I got!” he says laughing.

While he finds humor in talking about the stroke, he is steadfast in saying his biggest accomplishments are his family and stroke recovery.

The CDC says it’s important to know the early warning signs of a stroke and to remember, like in Ronk’s case, to take action fast

Thinking F.A.S.T. will help you remember the important signs: Face drooping, Arm Weakness, Speech difficulty, Time to call 911.

