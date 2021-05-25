Advertisement

Preble band holding drive-in concert with food trucks

By Kristyn Allen
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Preble High School’s band is performing a drive-in concert Tuesday.

The band has not performed for an audience in more than one year.

The concert will be held in the parking lot of Preble High, 2222 Deckner Ave. The concert starts at 6 p.m.

The 125-member band will perform crowd pleasers like “Sweet Caroline” and “Take On Me.”

“Not only am I excited to to play with everyone after not playing for a full year, but after performing there’s an adrenaline rush that you get and I feel like that’s what gets me more passionate about performing in band. So to have a performance again and feel that adrenaline rush, I’m very excited,” says Carley Thiry.

“I think a lot of us are really excited for it, especially the seniors, because this is their one performance their senior year. I feel like they got so much taken away from them,” says Kenndra Kaminski.

“I wanted to come up with something that was fun for the kids to do and would be a culminating experience for the end of the year and then obviously something where we can keep distancing and masking in place,” says Megan Sweeney, band director.

“There’s this great energy with the pep band and concerts. I just can’t wait,” says Kyler Simonet.

Attendees can stay in their cars or bring a lawn chair. There will be food trucks along Deckner Ave.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Instagram video showing Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Hawaii as voluntary Organized...
Report: Aaron Rodgers Skips Packers OTAs
Rex the Alligator
UPDATE: Missing arthritic alligator found safe
Coronavirus generic
50% of Wisconsin women, girls vaccinated against COVID-19
Father charged in skid steer incident that killed 2-year-old son
Bail hearing held for Two Rivers murder suspects
Owner of Two Rivers home where teen was killed charged with chronic child neglect

Latest News

Leaders from Fox Valley Technical College and Madison College sign on the dotted line to enter...
FVTC enters into Collegiate Transfer Program
Fox Valley Technical College
Fox Valley Tech teams with Madison College for transfer program
Luxemburg-Casco School District
Luxemburg-Casco school board votes to reinstate mask-wearing, COVID-19 quarantine protocols during special meeting
Luxemburg-Casco School District
UPDATE: Luxemburg-Casco school board sets special meeting after backlash to COVID-19 protocol vote