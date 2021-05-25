Preble band holding drive-in concert with food trucks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Preble High School’s band is performing a drive-in concert Tuesday.

The band has not performed for an audience in more than one year.

The concert will be held in the parking lot of Preble High, 2222 Deckner Ave. The concert starts at 6 p.m.

The 125-member band will perform crowd pleasers like “Sweet Caroline” and “Take On Me.”

“Not only am I excited to to play with everyone after not playing for a full year, but after performing there’s an adrenaline rush that you get and I feel like that’s what gets me more passionate about performing in band. So to have a performance again and feel that adrenaline rush, I’m very excited,” says Carley Thiry.

“I think a lot of us are really excited for it, especially the seniors, because this is their one performance their senior year. I feel like they got so much taken away from them,” says Kenndra Kaminski.

“I wanted to come up with something that was fun for the kids to do and would be a culminating experience for the end of the year and then obviously something where we can keep distancing and masking in place,” says Megan Sweeney, band director.

“There’s this great energy with the pep band and concerts. I just can’t wait,” says Kyler Simonet.

Attendees can stay in their cars or bring a lawn chair. There will be food trucks along Deckner Ave.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.