Advertisement

Police: 2 protesters hit, driver charged in North Carolina

Police say Michelle Morris and Valerie Lindsey were treated at a hospital Monday night after...
Police say Michelle Morris and Valerie Lindsey were treated at a hospital Monday night after being hit by a car driven by Lisa O’Quinn.(Source: Elizabeth City Police Department, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Police in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, say two women were hit by a car while peacefully protesting a police killing.

Police say Michelle Morris and Valerie Lindsey were treated at a hospital Monday night after being hit by a car driven by Lisa O’Quinn of Greenville.

The protesters are Black and O’Quinn is white.

O’Quinn was jailed on charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill by the use of a motor vehicle.

Police are also reviewing the case as a potential hate crime.

Her first appearance is Thursday.

The women were protesting the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
“It’s about character”: Aaron Rodgers opens up about situation with Packers
An Instagram video showing Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Hawaii as voluntary Organized...
Report: Aaron Rodgers Skips Packers OTAs
Father charged in skid steer incident that killed 2-year-old son
Coronavirus generic
50% of Wisconsin women, girls vaccinated against COVID-19
Rex the Alligator
UPDATE: Missing arthritic alligator found safe

Latest News

A Super Tuesday for NASA
‘Visually spectacular’ night ahead as supermoon, lunar eclipse light up the sky
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 17, 2021, in...
Face to face: June summit for Biden, Putin as tensions rise
Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Moment of silence marks year since George Floyd’s death
From left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.,...
House GOP leaders condemn Greene over Holocaust comments
A Super Tuesday for NASA
A Super Tuesday for NASA