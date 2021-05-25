Advertisement

Miss Wisconsin, Miss Teen Wisconsin crowned over the weekend

Samantha Catherine Keaton of Milwaukee was selected as MISS WISCONSIN USA 2021, and Shreya Gundelly of Mequon, was chosen as MISS WISCONSIN TEEN USA 2021.(MISS USA & MISS TEEN USA State Pageants)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The new Miss Wisconsin USA and Miss Wisconsin Teen USA were crowned over the weekend, meaning they will represent the Badger State next year to compete for the title of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA.

A panel of judges selected Samantha Catherine Keaton of Milwaukee as the next Miss Wisconsin USA 2021 and Shreya Gundelly from Mequon as Miss Wisconsin Teen USA 2021. The pageants both took place at Chula Vista Resort in the Wisconsin Dells.

Both women will compete in the national pageants next year, along with receiving thousands of dollars in prizes and awards. The person who wins Miss USA will also go on to represent the United States in the Miss Universe Pageant, which is broadcast to more than 130 countries.

The organization explained the Miss Wisconsin USA and Miss Wisconsin Teen USA pageants consist of three portions, evening gown, swimwear/activewear and an interview. Each woman must also be between the ages of 14-27 and be unmarried Wisconsin residents to be eligible to compete.

Winners of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants are also given a platform to work with charities, sponsors and brands around to world to promote humanitarian efforts.

