Leadership Green Bay Hygiene Hub now open at Howe Community Resource Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a need that’s only gotten worse during the pandemic: the underserved in the community forced to make the difficult choice between paying bills and buying necessities.

To fill that need for hygiene products, community members teamed up to create a sustainable option in Brown County called the Leadership Green Bay Hygiene Hub. It’s located inside the Howe Community Resource Center in downtown Green Bay.

Even before the pandemic hit, Amanda Johnson, executive director of Howe’s Community Resource Center, said hygiene products for families on EBT have always been hard to come by.

“As a family, if you qualify for Food Share (EBT) unfortunately you cannot use those dollars on hygiene needs or cleaning supplies,” said Johnson.

Now when you add the pandemic on top of that, the need for these necessities has doubled over the past year according to Johnson.

“When we had our hygiene handouts in March and then again and I believe in May, we had families who were telling us that they were normally the ones that were donating and now they were needing the services,” said Johnson.

That increase in demand struck a chord with Jenny Tice, a member of Leadership Green Bay Class of 2021. It’s a community-based, learning leadership program.

“We ultimately ended up talking about this hygiene drive that they recently did and they collected all these supplies and they gave so many supplies out to families, but it wasn’t a really great format,” said Tice. “It was a drive-by sort of pick up and go and not a sustainable thing that they could have available all the time.”

The conversation between Tice and Johnson led to the creation of the Leadership Green Bay Hygiene Hub.

“Our mission at the Resource Center is that kids are safe, healthy, and ready for academic and life success. We know that if we can work through the social workers both elementary, middle and high school, we’re going to touch those kids and we’re going to be able to really truly meet the needs of those kids,” said Johnson.

“So think about a kid going to school and they don’t feel clean, they don’t feel good about themselves, that confidence isn’t there. So to be able to provide them with that tool to make themselves feel great and feel ready for school, jump on the bus and be with their friends, is a really powerful thing,” said Tice.

With the help of local sponsors and donations, the hygiene hub is stocked.

“Probably looking at $5,000-$10,000 worth of stuff easily,” said Johnson.

But with the need, the supply won’t last long and they are always looking for more donations to help turn this into a sustainable hygiene hub.

“We’re encouraging everybody to add us to their list. So when you go grocery shopping or to Walmart and go to target, please add us to your list,” said Johnson. “Maybe once a month add $10 worth of items and all you have to do is drop them off at the Resource Center.”

The resource center is also in the process of setting up a wishlist on Amazon to make it easier for people to donate if they would like to help. Otherwise, you can head to the website and click on Wishlist.

Johnson said they are also looking for more sponsors to help with the financial aspects, but they already have a backup plan.

“The way we’re sustaining this though is that this will now be a budget item from here on out. So in our community resource budget, we’ll try to fundraise, but also it will be a long-standing budget item,” said Johnson. She estimates it to be about $3,000 - $5,000 a year to continue the hygiene hub.

